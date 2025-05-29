Sydney Sweeney Selling Soap Infused With Her Used Bathwater

Move over, Gwyneth Paltrow -- Sydney Sweeney’s got a new way to bottle up her essence, turning bathwater into a beauty empire with a soap bar that’s practically her in every bit of lather.

Let that soak in -- the "Euphoria" star has teamed up with Dr. Squatch Soap Co. for the Bathwater Bliss bar, complete with a certificate confirming it’s made from the very water she's bathed in, as well as some outdoorsy notes in a nod to her Pacific Northwest roots.

It’s a limited edition, folks -- there's just 5,000 bars, because let’s be real, Sydney’s booked, busy, and there’s only so much bathwater a diva can squeeze out for this.

The idea didn’t just bubble up out of nowhere -- Sydney told GQ she noticed fans started begging her for her bathwater, and being the empowered sex symbol icon she is, she took the opportunity to cash in.

Sydney first dipped her toes in as an ambassador for the company last October, lounging in a bubble bath for an ad where she cheekily said, "Hello, you dirty little boys, are you interested in my body ... wash?"😏