Sydney Sweeney Spotted at Stagecoach With Actor Brandon Sklenar
Sydney Sweeney is fully in her post-breakup glow-up -- hitting up Stagecoach and having a good ol' time with costar Brandon Sklenar.
Check out this fan-captured clip of the duo vibing in the Stagecoach crowd in Indio, California -- Sydney looked completely lost in the moment with the ruggedly handsome actor, who's known for his resemblance to her other headline-making maybe-fling, Glen Powell.
Naturally, fans were in full detective mode in the comments -- shipping Sydney and Brandon hard, especially with how cozy they looked.
That said, there was zero PDA -- so let’s not get ahead of ourselves. For now, it just seems like Syd and Brandon have struck up a solid friendship while working on their upcoming flick, "The Housemaid."
Also worth noting -- Brandon’s been in a long-term relationship with GF Courtney Salviolo and has previously spoken about being super protective of her and their private life. No word on a split, so pump the brakes on the romance rumors ... for now.
As for Sydney, she's been thriving post-Jonathan Davino, both on the career front and in her personal life. Let’s be real ... it’s Sydney’s world, and we’re just living in it!