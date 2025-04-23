Sydney Sweeney Not Getting Back With Ex-Fiancé Despite Recent Outings Together

Sydney Sweeney and her ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino are NOT giving their relationship another shot, despite being spotted with each other twice this month on different coasts ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Sydney and Jonathan are not reconciling romantically and they're not getting back together, despite speculation to the contrary.

Sydney and Jonathan separated in January and canceled their wedding set for May after being engaged for several years ... but then we saw them twice in a matter of weeks. They went out to eat in Los Angeles and then popped up in the Florida Keys.

But our sources say these sightings aren't signs of a rekindling.

Instead, we're told Sydney was hosting a gender reveal party for a friend at her oceanfront estate in Florida ... and Jonathan was invited because he's friends with the same person.

Sydney and Jonathan were first linked together way back in 2018, so their lives are still entwined to some extent ... and even though we're told the exes are amicable, things aren't romantic.