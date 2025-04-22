Sydney Sweeney and Ex-Fiancé Jonathan Davino Spotted in Florida

Sydney Sweeney just made us all do a double-take ... because we just spotted her with her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, for the second time this month.

Check out the pics ... the "Euphoria" star and Jonathan were photographed out and about in the Florida Keys over the weekend with her new German Shepherd puppy just weeks after they were seen trying to keep a low profile during a Los Angeles lunch rendezvous.

Though the actress wasn't all glammed up, she didn't appear to be trying to lay low like she was a few weeks ago. She dressed casually for their outing ... sporting oversized denim shorts paired with a white sweater and a blue and white baseball cap.

Jonathan appeared to be in a chipper mood as he followed her out of an eatery with a smile on his face.

It's unclear if the former couple is giving their love another go, but it makes sense they'd spend time together in South Florida, considering Sydney purchased a pricey oceanfront home there just last year. Perhaps they're trying to distance themselves from the Hollywood limelight ... though they're clearly not doing the best job.

TMZ broke the news ... Sydney and Jonathan separated in January and canceled their wedding set for May after being engaged for several years.

Play video content TMZ.com

The "White Lotus" actress appears to be living her best single life lately ... taking a girls' trip to Africa and singing her heart out to an Adele breakup tune at a Florida karaoke bar just last week.