Sydney Sweeney Buying New Oceanfront Home in South Florida

Sydney Sweeney will soon have the keys to a new estate in South Florida ... a lavish, oceanfront mansion, and we've got pics of her already hanging out in her new 'hood.

TMZ obtained these photos of Sydney down in the Sunshine State -- we're told she was grabbing a cup of java at a local coffee shop over Memorial Day weekend, and word in the area is she was in town for a housewarming party.

Sydney stands out anywhere she goes ... and her custom blue Fiat 500 makes it even easier to spot her. She's big into cars, of course, and she's posted some social media videos showing her tooling around the new property.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Sydney is in the process of finalizing the deal for a new home there which is listed for just south of $20 million -- although, it's unclear what price she'll end up paying for it. Negotiations are everything!

We're told the property will expand her real estate portfolio -- meaning, she's also keeping the Los Angeles house she currently owns.

Fact is, Sydney spends most of her time on movie sets these days ... but now she's got options for where to catch some R&R between shoots -- and our sources say she'll spend a lot of time in Florida moving forward.

Can't really blame her, TBH ... Sydney's new digs are simply amazing -- the house sits on the water and is over 7,000 square feet of pure luxury.

It's got all the bells and whistles, most notably a heated and chilled infinity pool with a swim-up bar, complete with underwater barstools.

The massive estate also has a chef's kitchen, wine room, aquarium and sweeping views of the ocean and a canal. There's even an elevator, a home gym and, for fun, a game room and a boat launch.