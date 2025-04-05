Sydney Sweeney & Emily Ratajkowski Wear Matching Dresses For Modeling Shoot

Sydney Sweeney and Emily Ratajkowski put on quite the show in New York City ... holding hands and posing together for Kérastase, a popular hair care brand.

The two stars looked glam in matching white dresses while hanging out in the Meatpacking District Friday ... Sydney in a very short white dress -- and, Emily matched her in a slightly longer, even tighter ensemble.

The two looked like a pair of old friends ... Sydney smiling wide and Emily blowing a kiss to photographers taking pics -- with huge flowers in full bloom in the background.

Sydney shared a couple flirty pics from an event to her IG too ... pretending to dump hair product into a wine glass with her lips pursed in a kiss.

She captioned the photos, "enter my glossy world with @kerastase_official."

Kérastase debuted it's new marketing campaign with the two stars in it ... going by The Gloss Girls and pushing a pop-up event in NYC scheduled for Saturday.

We broke the story earlier this week ... Sydney split from her fiancé Jonathan Davino earlier this year -- and, she's been doing a lot of globetrotting recently, going on an African safari and posting pics from her vacation.

