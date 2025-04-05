Sydney Sweeney & Emily Ratajkowski Wear Matching Dresses For Modeling Shoot
Sydney Sweeney Emily Ratajokoswki and I Are the Gloss Girls ... Our Hair's Silky Smooth!!!
Sydney Sweeney and Emily Ratajkowski put on quite the show in New York City ... holding hands and posing together for Kérastase, a popular hair care brand.
The two stars looked glam in matching white dresses while hanging out in the Meatpacking District Friday ... Sydney in a very short white dress -- and, Emily matched her in a slightly longer, even tighter ensemble.
The two looked like a pair of old friends ... Sydney smiling wide and Emily blowing a kiss to photographers taking pics -- with huge flowers in full bloom in the background.
Sydney shared a couple flirty pics from an event to her IG too ... pretending to dump hair product into a wine glass with her lips pursed in a kiss.
She captioned the photos, "enter my glossy world with @kerastase_official."
Kérastase debuted it's new marketing campaign with the two stars in it ... going by The Gloss Girls and pushing a pop-up event in NYC scheduled for Saturday.
We broke the story earlier this week ... Sydney split from her fiancé Jonathan Davino earlier this year -- and, she's been doing a lot of globetrotting recently, going on an African safari and posting pics from her vacation.
Looks like she's meeting new people too ... and, looking fantastic while doing it.