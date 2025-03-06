Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles in Sexy Dress at Carnival Rio 2025

By The Way, Check Out My Hot Bod!!!

Emily Ratajkowski is having herself a blast at Rio Carnival 2025 in Brazil — and setting hearts aflutter in a super sexy outfit.

The model posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram, showing herself smack dab in the middle of the festive event Wednesday night in Rio de Janeiro.

Emily is seen posing in a skimpy green dress on a balcony overlooking the beach in the evening.

Of course, Emily puts her washboard abs and incredible legs on full display. She's not shy about hiding her chest either, barely covering up in her tiny top.

Several photos capture Emily lying out on the beach during the day and hugging a friend on a terrace with a wonderful view of the sunset.

In the caption, Emily writes that she's having an amazing time at Carnival, calling the experience "so special."