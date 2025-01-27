Emily Ratajkowski Heats Up Brazil in Several Colorful Bikinis

Emily Ratajkowski is proving swimsuit season can last all year ... rocking a number of colorful bikinis for an adventure below the equator.

Check it out ... the model dons her skimpiest, most vibrant 2-pieces for a trip abroad to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EmRata is clearly making the most of the nice weather in South America, hitting up more than one beachfront spot with friends.

In one snap, Emily goes makeup-free in an itty-bitty pale yellow bikini ... which barely covers her buds.

The former podcaster made her vacation style even sweeter when she debuted a white bathing suit covered in a cherry print ... sitting noticeably high on her hip bone. The only thing hotter than the weather is Emily's bikini body!!!

It wasn't all fun in the sun on Emily's trip, as she also made time to take in the sites in Rio. She, of course, made a stop at the Christ the Redeemer statue ... the city's most famous landmark.

Emily showed her love for Brazil by striking a sexy pose beneath the Art Deco figure while wearing a shirt with the country's flag on it.