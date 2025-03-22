Sydney Sweeney Enjoys African Safari With Pals Amid Fiancé Split Buzz

Sydney Sweeney was unleashing her wild side on an African safari, proving she’s got the instincts of a lioness -- and if the split rumors from her fiancé Jonathan Davino are true, she’s not licking any wounds!

The actress documented her adventure with an IG drop .. and she was soaking in all the nature and wildlife, while serving up a mix of fierce poses -- literally hanging off the side of the jeep like she was born for it.

Sydney was rocking her safari outfit and letting the wind whip through her hair as the jeep cruised through the savanna, offering up jaw-dropping views that matched her wild energy.

It was definitely a bonding sesh with her girl squad -- after the safari, they cozied up on some chairs, no boys allowed. Although, that rule might have been enforced, considering Sydney might be newly single.

TMZ broke the story -- Sydney and her pals were living it up at the Beverly Hills Hotel for nearly a month without Jonathan ever being spotted. Naturally, it sparked some serious breakup buzz.

Sydney and Jonathan were set to tie the knot in May, but as we first told you last month, the wedding’s been postponed -- so that's added fuel to the split rumor fire.