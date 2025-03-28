Sydney Sweeney Drops New Pics From Vacation Amid Jonathan Davino Split Buzz

But Not You ... Jonathan!!!

Sydney Sweeney has dropped a fresh batch of sizzling vacation pics -- all with zero signs of fiancé Jonathan Davino in sight ... once again.

Breakup buzz continued heating up as Sydney served some seriously stylish IG snaps Friday -- rocking a flirty, off-the-shoulder pink minidress that flaunted her holiday glow and single-girl energy.

Sydney didn’t tag her location, but those effortless beachy waves all but confirm she’s still living her best vacay life -- most likely continuing that epic African safari girls’ trip.

Sydney’s glowing -- especially after making some not-so-subtle moves that scream breakup … scrubbing that NYE kissing pic with Jonathan and dropping a recent pic with a telling caption, "only up from here."

TMZ broke the news back in Feb -- the longtime couple, engaged since 2022, put their May wedding on ice due to packed schedules. We also learned recently, Syd posted up at the Beverly Hills Hotel solo for weeks.