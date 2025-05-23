Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Long Legs in Tiny White Skirt on Bicycle

You Never Forget How to Ride A Bike ...

Sydney Sweeney might never ride in the Tour de France ... but, she certainly looked like a tour de force in a few hot shots of her riding a bike in a skirt.

The actress shared several pics promoting a boutique called Miu Miu, featuring her perched on a bike ... a tiny white skirt riding up her tan legs and a black strapless crop top revealing her toned tummy.

Sweeney rode her basketed bike barefoot ... and, she flashed a few sultry faces for the camera -- even blowing a kiss at the lens in one snap.

She may have captioned the photos, "just wandering around" -- but, she struck her poses with purpose ... no meandering here.

BTW ... her fans are going wild for these pics -- with some asking for more using gifs from "Oliver" and going perhaps a bit too far and admitting they'd give anything to be her bike seat.