Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Long Legs in Tiny White Skirt on Bicycle
Sydney Sweeney You Never Forget How to Ride A Bike ... Won't Forget These Sexy Riding Pics Either!!!
Sydney Sweeney might never ride in the Tour de France ... but, she certainly looked like a tour de force in a few hot shots of her riding a bike in a skirt.
The actress shared several pics promoting a boutique called Miu Miu, featuring her perched on a bike ... a tiny white skirt riding up her tan legs and a black strapless crop top revealing her toned tummy.
Sweeney rode her basketed bike barefoot ... and, she flashed a few sultry faces for the camera -- even blowing a kiss at the lens in one snap.
She may have captioned the photos, "just wandering around" -- but, she struck her poses with purpose ... no meandering here.
BTW ... her fans are going wild for these pics -- with some asking for more using gifs from "Oliver" and going perhaps a bit too far and admitting they'd give anything to be her bike seat.
Sweeney's embraced the single life since splitting from her longtime fiancé Jonathan Davino earlier this year ... partying in Las Vegas with Machine Gun Kelly earlier this month and hitting up the Met Gala in a gorgeous black dress days later.
Sydney's having fun in the sun ... and, she's riding toward a brighter future -- no partner required!