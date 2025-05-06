Inside Met Gala After-Parties With Janelle Monáe, Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra, More

The Met Gala style didn’t stop at the blue carpet -- NYC’s after-parties were just as stacked with killer looks and A-listers.

First up: Casa Cipriani on Monday night, where Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, Cardi B -- and even Leonardo DiCaprio -- rolled through and mixed it up with the packed crowd.

You can see Leo -- who skipped the official Met Gala -- kept it classic in all black as he slipped through the venue solo, with no sign of GF Vittoria Ceretti.

Elsewhere, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were serving couple goals, and they weren’t the only celebs out turning heads -- check out the gallery for all the post-Gala glam. And Tom Brady made an appearance in a classic look of his own at the Zero Bond after-party.