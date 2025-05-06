Rihanna, Sabrina Carpenter, More Inside The 2025 Met Gala Party Photos

The who's who of Hollywood came out in droves to support the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute at the annual Met Gala in Manhattan Monday night ... and while they dazzled on the red carpet at the iconic steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the arguably more intriguing photos took place inside the elite gathering.

From Gen Z's hottest names to the top of pop music, the Met's walls were bustling with A-Listers letting loose. And our gallery let's us be a fly on the wall at the hottest event of the year.

Check it out ... Jenna Ortega and Sabrina Carpenter -- who costarred in Sabrina's "Taste" music video together -- posed for the cameras and looked like they had a secret to keep.

Later, Sabrina got all the attention from Usher, who fed her a cherry while he performed several of his hits.

Speaking of attention, everyone was fawning over Rihanna's baby bump after she debuted her third pregnancy with A$AP Rocky. Ciara made sure to give RiRi's bump some love ... and Charlotte Tilbury even planted a smooch on it!

And while Zendaya did her own thing at the Met without fiancé Tom Holland, it was date night for Dua Lipa and rumored fiancé Callum Turner, who were all smiles as they smiled together.

There were group photos galore ... the one of S.Coups, Jennie and Lisa looks like they know something we don't ... perhaps a collab?

Jaden Smith -- who made headlines during the Grammys in February for wearing a gigantic castle hat -- looked in high spirits as he posed with Angela Bassett, Jon Batiste and Yara Shahid for a selfie.