Inside the Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos Wedding, Reception and After Party

Several guests at the Lauren Sanchez-Jeff Bezos wedding tell TMZ the wedding was "a blast," and everybody cut loose ... yet none of the big names who are single hooked up.

We're told there was a roar when Jeff and Lauren made their grand wedding entrance.

Enough about the wedding ... the party went until 2 AM and mostly everyone cut loose on the dance floor. We're told Tom Brady "danced with everyone," including Sydney Sweeney and Brooks Nader.

Orlando Bloom also made the rounds, but neither guy honed in on any particular partner.

Brady was "all over the place," at one point taking the reins from Kygo in the DJ booth.

And, the bride and groom cut loose and danced the night away, clearly enjoying the party and the attention.

We're told Ellie Goulding performed 4 or 5 songs, and Andrea Bocelli's son, Matteo, sang as well.

The food -- all Italian ... lots of pasta and meats.

