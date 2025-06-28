Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Inside the Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos Wedding, Reception and After Party

Bezos-Sanchez Wedding Reception Dancing, Drinking, But No Hook Ups!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
jeff bezos and lauren sanchez wedding getty vogue 1
Getty/Vogue

Several guests at the Lauren Sanchez-Jeff Bezos wedding tell TMZ the wedding was "a blast," and everybody cut loose ... yet none of the big names who are single hooked up.

We're told there was a roar when Jeff and Lauren made their grand wedding entrance.

sydney sweeney getty 1
Getty

Enough about the wedding ... the party went until 2 AM and mostly everyone cut loose on the dance floor. We're told Tom Brady "danced with everyone," including Sydney Sweeney and Brooks Nader.

orlando bloom getty 1
Getty

Orlando Bloom also made the rounds, but neither guy honed in on any particular partner.

tom brady getty 1
Getty

Brady was "all over the place," at one point taking the reins from Kygo in the DJ booth.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez and A-List Guests Head To Pre-Wedding Festivities
Launch Gallery
And, We're Off 😘! Launch Gallery
AP/Getty

And, the bride and groom cut loose and danced the night away, clearly enjoying the party and the attention.

We're told Ellie Goulding performed 4 or 5 songs, and Andrea Bocelli's son, Matteo, sang as well.

The food -- all Italian ... lots of pasta and meats.

bezos_sanchez_wedding_kal
PARTY'S HERE!!!
TMZ.com

When the reception broke, the Gritti Palace became after party central, with Orlando, Brady, Sweeney, the Kardashians, Scooter Braun, Michael Keeves and Tony Gonzalez laughing and drinking past 3 AM.

related articles