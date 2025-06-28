Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Head to Harry's Bar After Venice Wedding

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos were all smiles as they arrived at the iconic Harry's Bar in Venice on Saturday ... less than 24 hours after tying the knot in front of 200 of their closest family and friends!

Just look at the billionaire lovebirds ... they appear to be in true newlywed bliss as they blow kisses at the crowd and grin from ear to ear.

They swapped their formal wedding attire for something more casual -- the Amazon founder opting for a brown T-shirt and matching trousers and the journalist looking fun and flirty in a black off-the-shoulder dress paired with a sun hat.

Ahhh ... to be rich and in love.

You heard it here first -- Lauren and Jeff partied with their wedding guests until the wee hours of the morning as everyone celebrated their love. We hear Tom Brady let loose and "danced with everyone," including Sydney Sweeney and Brooks Nader!

As you know ... the who's who in Tinseltown showed up to watch Lauren walk down the aisle -- the Kardashians, newly single Orlando Bloom, Scooter Braun and more.

Guests were treated to good Italian eats and top-notch entertainment, enjoying beats by Kygo and performances by Ellie Goulding and Andrea Bocelli's son, Matteo.

Play video content TMZ.com

The wedding was a phone-free event ... so we likely won't see too many pics of everyone getting down on the dancefloor.