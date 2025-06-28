Celebs Head to Arsenale di Venezia for Bezos Wedding Finale

Stars Take to the Canals of Venice for Next Party

The stars have taken to the canals of Venice for one more rendezvous to celebrate the wedding of Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos!

Check out our pics ... the who's who of Hollywood stepped out of the ritzy Gritti Palace Hotel in troves, loading up in water taxis to make their way to Arsenale di Venezia.

Kendall Jenner opted for a bold blue double-breasted suit and shorts combo paired with a mesh hood ... while her mom Kris looked posh as ever in a black feathered jacket.

They were joined by Kylie Jenner, who looked relaxed as she stood between them, sipping out of a wine glass.

Oprah Winfrey and her bestie Gayle were also spotted climbing into a water taxi ... while Italian fashion designer and co-founder of Dolce & Gabbana Domenico Dolce grabbed one of his own.

Leo DiCaprio and his girl Vittoria Ceretti were amongst the many heading to the big event -- and yes, LD's still rocking the signature hat.

Lauren told Vogue she had a pajama party planned as a post-wedding soirée .. and by the looks of it -- these are some seriously fancy pajamas if that's the plan of the night.

TMZ broke the news -- guests were expected to land in Venice with full suitcases for all the partying they'd be doing to celebrate the newlyweds ... including outfits for a top-secret pajama party and even a 'Great Gatsby'-themed get-together.