Lauren Sanchez's Daughter Served as Maid of Honor at Wedding to Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez might be adding "Bezos" to her name, but Jeff's taking an interest in her family, too ... 'cause all three of her kids appeared in their wedding.

In a profile published by Vogue Friday -- in which Lauren revealed her "something blue" was a keepsake from a Blue Origin flight and admitted all the famous ladies at the wedding got slippers from Amazon -- Sanchez told the outlet her children would all play a part in the ceremony.

LSB says her two boys -- 24-year-old Nikko and 19-year-old Evan -- were going to walk her down the aisle. Her 17-year-old daughter Ella was set to be her right-hand woman ... her maid of honor.

Ella also had the nerve-wracking job of doing a reading at the ceremony in front of the whole network of celebs ... but, when your stepdad is one of the richest men on the planet, it comes with the territory.

Just like her mom, Ella also went to Dolce & Gabbana for her outfit ... a suit which Sanchez said her kid was going to "look amazing" in.

Lauren shares her son Nikko with her ex-boyfriend and NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez ... while she had Evan and Ella during her first marriage to businessman Patrick Whitesell.

Bezos and Sanchez's wedding went off without a hitch on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy Friday ... one of the many events during the couple's wedding week.

The wedding reception was an incredible event, we learned ... with Tom Brady getting down with everyone on the dance floor as the party raged into the wee hours of Saturday morning. The after-party at the Gritti Palace was also off the hook, according to our sources.