Protesters Denounce Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Day After Wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are living in newlywed bliss ... but, protesters want them to take their honeymoon phase far away from Venice.

Demonstrators gathered in The Floating City Saturday -- the day after Bezos and Sanchez tied the knot on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in the city ... to protest issues as varied as over tourism, climate change and wealth disparity.

They brought banners, flares and more to the rally ... including one sign they hung over the famous Rialto bridge which read, "No Space For Bezos."

The protesters seem to also be blaming Bezos for a role in recent conflicts, too ... pulling out another banner which reads, "No Bezos, No War."

If you don't know, Amazon has regularly worked with the Department of Defense over the years, and Bezos himself was quoted in 2018 as saying, “If big tech companies are going to turn their back on the DoD, this country is going to be in trouble.”

Our sources told us the Aman Hotel -- one of the three places wedding guests are mainly staying in the city -- is booked up until Sunday ... which is when many of the stars are slated to go their separate ways.