Kim Kardashian Looks Smokin' as She Arrives for Venice Film Festival

Kim Kardashian is back in Venice, Italy, following the Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding ... but this time Kim's attending the famous Venice Film Festival -- and, as only KK can do, she's putting on a big show for the cameras.

That's right ... the SKIMS CEO looked drop-dead gorgeous in her curvaceous black halter gown with matching heels and sunglasses as she arrived Thursday -- flanked by security -- at the Venice Marco Polo Airport.

Needless to say, KK made quite an entrance as paparazzi snapped shots of her famous hourglass figure. In case Kim got a bit thirsty, she brought along a beverage in a colorful pink can. Gotta stay stylish and hydrated if you're KK!

After sauntering through the airport, Kim and her security made their way to a water taxi parked at one of the canals. Of course, the taxi operator gave Queen Kim a hand getting into the boat before they shoved off for the 82nd Venice Film Festival.

By the way ... North West showed up about an hour later at the festival with a friend and a security guard.

Kim and her daughter have been hanging out in Italy over the past week, checking out Rome and Milan.