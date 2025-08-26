Kris Jenner Shows Off Fresh Facelift on 'Vogue' Cover

Famed momager Kris Jenner is having her moment in the spotlight ... gracing the cover of Vogue Arabia to flaunt her new face.

The 'Kardashians' star dropped the first look of her new magazine cover Tuesday, where she expressed how honored she was to be the face of the mag for its September issue -- and issued a big thank you to her glam team.

However, Kris had a lot more than makeup team to credit for her stunning new cover ... the reality TV legend opened up getting a "refresh" facelift before the photo shoot.

As Kris explained, she got her first facelift 15 years ago and decided it was time to get another ... in order to be "the best version" of herself.

She added ... "Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is ageing gracefully. It’s my version."

KJ -- who is set to turn 70 this fall -- is certainly looking better than ever!

Check it out, Kris is all smiles as she poses in a green glittering, off-the-shoulder top. She rounds out her cover girl look with a buoyant blowout of her dark hair -- notably ditching her trademark pixie cut.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has a long history with the 'Vogue' brand, given her daughters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner have all been featured on different covers across the globe over the years.

In fact, this isn't even Kris' first 'Vogue' cover. The mother of six nabbed her first solo cover back in 2022, when she was plastered on the front of Vogue Czechoslovakia’s December issue.

Though, Kris got more of a glam girl moment for this new issue ... trading in her former black-and-white portrait shot for a warm candid, of sorts -- and fans can't get enough of it.

Many of Kris' fans and celebrity friends have already praised the momager on her supermodel stint ... with the likes of Naomi Watts, Brooke Ashley Hall, Jewel, and others already showing the announcement love.