Kris Jenner Files Trademark for New Production Company Under Her Own Name

Kris Jenner is launching a new production company ... and interestingly, she's keeping "Kardashian" out of the name.

Here's the deal ... in a new trademark filing -- obtained by TMZ -- Kris' company Jenner Communications Inc. has filed for a new mark ... Kris Jenner Productions.

It seems Kris could have some new television shows in the works ... the trademark covers producing and developing TV programming, creating content for the internet, and other entertainment services tied to pop culture.

What's interesting ... Kris' company already holds the trademark for Kardashian Jenner Productions, which covers similar territory to what she's pursuing now.

The difference is that Kardashian Jenner Productions is the family's production company, while Kris Jenner Productions is hers alone.

As you know, Kris has always been the mastermind behind Kardashian family content ... producing 20 seasons of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," plus 11 spinoffs, 7 seasons of "The Kardashians on Hulu," and much more. KJ also serves as an executive producer on Ryan Murphy's "All's Fair."