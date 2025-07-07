Kris Jenner Debuts New Bob and Snatched Look During Paris Outing

check out my new bob!!!

Kris Jenner turned heads in France as she debuted a dramatic new hairstyle while stepping out in style.

The Kardashian-Jenner momager was out in Paris on Monday where she was photographed swapping her signature pixie cut for a sleek, shoulder-grazing bob with fringe -- an elegant twist that perfectly complemented her glam evening look.

Dressed to impress, Kris rocked a form-fitting black dress with long sleeves and a dazzling, stone-encrusted collar. She accessorized the look with a classic black Hermes handbag and strappy open-toe heels.

Her makeup was equally flawless, featuring bold eyeliner and a glossy pink lip.