Kris Jenner Debuts New Bob and Snatched Look During Paris Outing
kris jenner check out my new bob!!! Serving Lewks in Paris
Published
Kris Jenner turned heads in France as she debuted a dramatic new hairstyle while stepping out in style.
The Kardashian-Jenner momager was out in Paris on Monday where she was photographed swapping her signature pixie cut for a sleek, shoulder-grazing bob with fringe -- an elegant twist that perfectly complemented her glam evening look.
Dressed to impress, Kris rocked a form-fitting black dress with long sleeves and a dazzling, stone-encrusted collar. She accessorized the look with a classic black Hermes handbag and strappy open-toe heels.
Her makeup was equally flawless, featuring bold eyeliner and a glossy pink lip.
Kris may have switched up her hairstyle, but her status as a fashion icon is still going strong!