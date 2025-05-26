Kim Kardashian Posts Photos of Psalm's 'Deadpool'-Themed B'Day Party

Kim Kardashian is one proud mama … and if you don’t believe us, just check out her latest Instagram pics of her kiddo Psalm's "Wolverine & Deadpool"-themed birthday bash.

KK's youngest child turned 6 earlier this month and Psalm could not have enjoyed his b'day party with his friends any more than they did. Of course, KK was also there with Khloe and Kris, and her daughter Chicago. Everyone, it seemed, was having a good ol’ time.

Check out the photos … Kim posed for several snaps with her 2 cuties — Psalm and Chicago -- while her other kids, North and Saint, also made cameos. The reality star is also seen shooting hoops with Chicago, who was mainly watching and keeping score.

Meanwhile, Psalm and his buddies got to have lotsa fun playing arcade games, sports ... and chowing down on the Raising Cane's food truck Kim got for the party.

Psalm also got to dress up like a Marvel superhero with a large sign posted in the venue that read, “Psalm Deadpool & Wolverine.” In case you're wondering, Psalm did not land a role in the 2024 Marvel film, but he's clearly a huge fan.

Worth mentioning ... Kanye West -- the father of Kim's 4 children -- was nowhere in sight ... but that comes as no surprise given the former couple's turbulent relationship.