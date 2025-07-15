Clean Like Kris Jenner with Safely Cleaning Products

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Kris Jenner does it all.

Not only does she clean up her family's messes as momager, she also keeps her house clean with her own line of cleaning products. Founded by Jenner and Emma Grede, their Safely collection features natural cleaning solutions in cute packaging.

And they're all available now on Amazon!

The Safely 16 oz Dish Soap Bright with Small & Large Bottle Brush combo is perfect for the kitchen.

This soap is made for handwash, prewash, and dishwasher use ... And even better, it can clean dishware, silverware, cookware, and bakeware too! The process leaves behind minimal foaming to prevent clogging or overflow, and the soap is effective in both warm and cold water.

The best part of the deal is that signature Safely touch, giving the soap maximum effectiveness and ingredients that nourish the hands like Vitamin E and Aloe Vera.

Start with making your home smell fresh, comforting, and light with this Safely Scent Diffuser Starter Kit.

This kit comes with plug-in warmer features and an adjustable cap that lets you adjust the scent output, giving up to 100 days of fragrance without refilling.

With this air freshener, you can begin your journey of safe, effective, and beautifully scented products to freshen up your household.

Every "Momager" constantly has to tell their kids to wash their hands ... and this Safely Foaming Hand Soap makes it a breeze!

This soap is fresh, with a bright citrus and coastal breeze scent. It refreshes skin with coconut conditioning agents, helping to maintain the skin's natural moisture.

There's also no sulfates, dyes, phthalates, or synthetic fragrances!

Keep every surface of the house sparkly clean with these Safely Universal Cleaner–Plant-Based Multi-Purpose Sprays!

This spray is useful for just about any cleaning you can think of -- both tough on messes, and gentle on surfaces.

It comes in a 20 ounce bottle, with a pack of six. And there are multiple scents to get your hands on too, from Bliss Honeysuckle, to Lavender and Coconut Milk, to Orange Flower and Jasmine!

What do you and the Jenners have in common? The desire to look good! And the best way to do that is to make sure your clothes are nice and clean with this Safely Everyday Laundry Detergent Liquid Soap.

This detergent is ultra-concentrated for more loads and less waste, sticking with that sustainable model. It cleans beautifully across cotton, linen, poly blends, and activewear, giving all of your laundry a scent of a sunny field of tall wildflowers! And, like all products on this list, it's plant based, mom-created, and family approved!

Keep that kitchen spotless with the Safely Kitchen Cleansing Essentials Kit.

All three of these kitchen cleaning essentials have a vibrant scent of pink grapefruit and cassis, layered with rose, violet, amber, and cedarwood.

The dish soap can wash dishware, silverware, bakeware, and cookware ... And works in both warm and cold water. The hand soap is made with coconut surfactants, minerals, and corn-derived alcohol to lift away any dirt that accumulates while you're out there in the world kickin' butt ... while the surface cleaner is primed to be used on just about any surface you can think of.

Lastly on this list, there's the Safely Fabric Spray ... an everyday refresher for clothing, upholstery, towels, and linens.

Coming in at 12 ounces a piece, the spray features a scent blend of fresh florals, soft firewood, and candle-like warmth. It's good for daily use on all of the above household items, and is formulated to work across a whole variety of textiles without causing them to fade or stiffen!

And don't forget to Sign up for Amazon Prime for more deals!