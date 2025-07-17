Faux Kardashian Mansion From 'KUWTK' on the Market for $8.9 Million

The California home famously used as Kris Jenner's mansion on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" is back on the market … TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell us the property was listed Monday with a price tag of $8.9 million. While the luxury pad only appeared in exterior shots on the E! reality series, it became an instantly recognizable backdrop for many "home" scenes featuring the Jenner-Kardashian clan.

The estate itself is nothing short of spectacular -- offering approximately 8,000 square feet of living space, including 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms. The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with high-end Viking and Sub-Zero appliances and includes a breakfast nook.

Despite its TV fame, we're told the current owners never actually lived in the house. They own multiple properties and only used this one to host a few parties during their brief ownership.

The primary suite features a private patio with sweeping canyon views, dual walk-in closets, and a spa-inspired bathroom. Other amenities include a wine cellar, screening room, and a resort-style backyard with a pool, spa, and built-in BBQ.

Secluded yet designed for entertaining, the property is being marketed as a trophy home -- and offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of reality TV history.