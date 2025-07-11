Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Take Rocky for a Swim in Portofino

Kourtney Kardashian Our Son's Summer Ain't Rocky ... Smooth Swim Through the Water As A Family!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
travis kourtney rocky barker backgrid 3
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's son might be Rocky, but they're not letting him sink in this pool ... keeping him floating as a fam on a picturesque vacation.

The happy couple took their infant to Portofino -- the popular vacation destination in Italy ... hanging out with him and KK's daughter, Penelope, earlier this week.

travis kourtney rocky barker backgrid 1
Mamma Kardashian and Papa Barker are two proud parents in these pics ... holding their son -- clad in his blue shorts and yellow-orange bucket hat -- up above the water and dipping him in.

travis kourtney rocky barker backgrid 2
Travis and Kourtney take turns holding their son ... and, a final image shows Kardashian snuggled up against her man's arm -- planting a kiss on his shoulder.

Rocky's getting a lot more attention in public these days ... 'cause Kourtney and Travis took him on a family outing just last month -- cheering on his dad during a ceremony in his hometown of Fontana.

Kourtney Kardashian Through the Years
They also took Rocky on a Blink-182 tour last year ... before he even turned a year old -- so, this kid is already preparing for the limelight.

The fam's enjoying the quiet dog days of summer together ... the way only a couple A-listers can!

