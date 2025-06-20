Kourtney Kardashian Bares Skin in Tight, Lacy Minidress
Kourtney Kardashian might be posing in front of a scenic view in these new pics ... but, she definitely overshadowed her background -- looking quite scenic herself in a sexy minidress.
The reality television star and mogul shared several snaps on her Instagram Thursday night ... striking sultry poses in front of a picture of rolling hills and lush trees.
No other fashion challenger to the eldest Kardashian sister could keep up with her black minidress ... connected by lace that let quite a bit of skin peek out.
Kardashian looked totally punk rock, like her husband Travis Barker at a Blink-182 show ... and, fans got a naughty surprise when she turned around to take in her surroundings herself. That's quite the cheeky shot, Kourt!
KK captioned the pics, "Always take the scenic route" ... especially if you can see her in a barely-there dress!