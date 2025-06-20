Kourtney Kardashian Bares Skin in Tight, Lacy Minidress

See Me on the Scenic Route ...

Kourtney Kardashian might be posing in front of a scenic view in these new pics ... but, she definitely overshadowed her background -- looking quite scenic herself in a sexy minidress.

The reality television star and mogul shared several snaps on her Instagram Thursday night ... striking sultry poses in front of a picture of rolling hills and lush trees.

No other fashion challenger to the eldest Kardashian sister could keep up with her black minidress ... connected by lace that let quite a bit of skin peek out.

Kardashian looked totally punk rock, like her husband Travis Barker at a Blink-182 show ... and, fans got a naughty surprise when she turned around to take in her surroundings herself. That's quite the cheeky shot, Kourt!