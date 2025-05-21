Kourtney Kardashian Questions Why Kids Go to School, Calls It 'Outdated'

'Why Do Kids F***ing Go to School???'

Play video content Khloé in Wonder Land

Kourtney Kardashian says school might be out forever for her kids ... 'cause she says she's out on traditional schooling -- truly questioning if there's really even point to it all.

The reality television star sat down with her sister, Khloé Kardashian, on her podcast "Khloé in Wonder Land" ... and, she says she believes challenging conformity is the only way to live authentically.

And, this applies to every aspect of her life, Kourtney explains ... including challenging traditional ideas of school for her four kids.

Kourtney says she's pretty consistently thinking, "Why do kids f***ing go to school?" ... a sentiment her sis agrees with -- 'cause she says she's a big proponent of homeschooling.

Kourtney Says Parents Need to Homeschool ... Something Went Wrong Absolutely, Children Are Our Future!!!

Great Idea ... If You're Loaded!!!

Kourt adds that her kids will send her resources online about successful people who don't send their kids to school ... getting Kourtney interested in homeschooling.

She also questions prevailing medical advice, Kourtney says ... 'cause she's not just giving her kids medicine when they have a fever -- instead choosing to try to nurse them back to health the old-fashioned way, with bed rest, no Tylenol or ibuprofen at all.

Like we said, Kourt's got four kids -- Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, Reign, 10, and baby Rocky who turns 2 later this year.