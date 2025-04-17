Khloé Kardashian Won't Let Kids Go to Sleepovers Because of True Crime

Play video content Khloe in Wonder Land

Khloé Kardashian says her kids aren't bringing their PJs and sleeping bags to friends' houses, ever ... 'cause she says she's not comfortable with them attending sleepovers -- and true crime is the reason why.

The reality star admitted her strict rules about her children sleeping away from home on her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast ... telling her guest, UFC President Dana White, she's strict on the rule -- and arguing times are different from when she and Dana were kids.

Kardashian says, "They’re not allowed to have sleepovers, just because I’m one of those types of, I just, I think too much. I’ve watched too much ‘Dateline.'”

While she wouldn't say if this applies to all people, or if there are trusted family members or friends where True and her little bro Tatum are allowed to crash ... though during a 2022 lie detector test interview, she admitted True wasn't sleeping at sis Kourtney Kardashian's place.

It seems KK just wants to be the parent keeping an eye on all the kids ... 'cause just last year she hosted a sleepover bash at her house -- with Kim's kids Psalm and Chicago, Kourtney's son Reign, and Rob's daughter Dream in attendance.

Khloé's certainly making a controversial choice by keeping her kids from giggling the night away with their friends at a sleepover.

Only one way to settle this ... vote below!!!