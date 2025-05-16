Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Visit Courthouse Where They Married

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took a trip down memory lane to celebrate their third wedding anniversary, having a mini photo shoot at the Santa Barbara courthouse to celebrate!

TMZ caught a glimpse of the lovebirds snapping some photos right outside the place in California where they made their love official three years ago ... before taking off in their classic black Cadillac convertible Thursday afternoon.

An eyewitness tells us the pair rode off together down Garden Street, heading for the beach.

While we don't have pics of them visiting the shore, it's possible they were driving to the place Travis proposed back in 2021. He popped the question on the beach in Montecito -- not too far from Santa Barbara.

It would make sense, considering a source in their circle confirmed TB and KK were in town celebrating their anniversary by visiting special past spots of theirs. Too cute.

The happy couple haven't shared photos from their photo shoot yesterday, but the Lemme founder posted several images from their courthouse wedding to commemorate their special day.