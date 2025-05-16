Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Visit Courthouse Where They Married

Kourtney and Travis Celebrate 3rd Anniversary ... At Courthouse Where They Tied the Knot!!!

Published
travis barker kourtney kardashian santa barbara getty comp
Getty Composite

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took a trip down memory lane to celebrate their third wedding anniversary, having a mini photo shoot at the Santa Barbara courthouse to celebrate!

travis barker kourtney kardashian courthousey William Rogers

TMZ caught a glimpse of the lovebirds snapping some photos right outside the place in California where they made their love official three years ago ... before taking off in their classic black Cadillac convertible Thursday afternoon.

An eyewitness tells us the pair rode off together down Garden Street, heading for the beach.

travis barker kourtney kardashian santa barbara

While we don't have pics of them visiting the shore, it's possible they were driving to the place Travis proposed back in 2021. He popped the question on the beach in Montecito -- not too far from Santa Barbara.

101721_travis_kourtney_kal OCTOBER 2021
HAPPILY EVER AFTER
TMZ.com

It would make sense, considering a source in their circle confirmed TB and KK were in town celebrating their anniversary by visiting special past spots of theirs. Too cute.

The happy couple haven't shared photos from their photo shoot yesterday, but the Lemme founder posted several images from their courthouse wedding to commemorate their special day.

Kourtney & Travis's Santa Barbara Wedding
Launch Gallery
Meet the Barkers! Launch Gallery

It certainly seems like Trav and Kourt are still swept up in their own little world ... and we couldn't be happier for them!

