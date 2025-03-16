Travis Barker Scores Impressive Time at Los Angeles 5K

Travis Barker laced up his sneakers and hit the pavement over the weekend for a 5k and he clocked a really impressive time.

The Blink-182 drummer took part in the Big 5 Sporting Goods Los Angeles 5K on Saturday at Dodger Stadium. He crossed the finish line in 22 minutes and 31 seconds, averaging an impressive 7:15 per mile and securing 95th place out of more than 8,000 runners!

Trav has been embracing distance running as part of his fitness journey, especially since launching his Travis Barker's "Run Travis Run" last year.

TB and wife, Kourtney Kardashian hit his "Run Travis Run" wellness event in Los Angeles last July together where they worked up a real sweat alongside other 5K participants.

The Big 5 Sporting Goods LA 5K serves as a kickoff to the Los Angeles Marathon which starts later this morning. The event draws thousands of participants each year.