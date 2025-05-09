Kourtney Kardashian Joins Forces With Julia Fox to Plug Intimacy Gummy

Play video content Instagram / @kourtneykardash

Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme vitamin brand just popped out an intimate support gummy -- and it already has none other than Julia Fox moaning for more ...

Ye’s ex, Julia, gets seriously turned on in a cheeky new ad for Lemme Play Gummies -- she's mid-soak in a bathtub when Kourt buzzes in with some intimate intel about the new between-the-sheets product -- and the perks? So spicy, some serious bleeping kicks in!

It’s a whole mood -- and Kourt’s serving sultry in a pink furry bodice on a matching bed, pitching the gummy like it’s the hottest thing since sexting. Side effects? Uncontrollable pleasure, a reawakened libido, and a not-so-subtle reminder that you come first … literally.

Julia asks if it works solo too, seeing as she's been celibate for a few years -- and yup, it definitely does. Julia pops a gummy, and suddenly, those bubbles aren’t the only thing popping off!