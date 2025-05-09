Kourtney Kardashian Joins Forces With Julia Fox to Plug Intimacy Gummy
Kourtney Kardashian Women Come First, Julia ... So Suck on My Intimate Gummies!!!
Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme vitamin brand just popped out an intimate support gummy -- and it already has none other than Julia Fox moaning for more ...
Ye’s ex, Julia, gets seriously turned on in a cheeky new ad for Lemme Play Gummies -- she's mid-soak in a bathtub when Kourt buzzes in with some intimate intel about the new between-the-sheets product -- and the perks? So spicy, some serious bleeping kicks in!
It’s a whole mood -- and Kourt’s serving sultry in a pink furry bodice on a matching bed, pitching the gummy like it’s the hottest thing since sexting. Side effects? Uncontrollable pleasure, a reawakened libido, and a not-so-subtle reminder that you come first … literally.
Julia asks if it works solo too, seeing as she's been celibate for a few years -- and yup, it definitely does. Julia pops a gummy, and suddenly, those bubbles aren’t the only thing popping off!
Come on now, Kourt and Julia have made it more than clear -- this product's so hard to resist!