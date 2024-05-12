Julia Fox Reveals She's Been Celibate For More Than 2 Years

Julia Fox is staying away from sex it seems ... revealing she's two and a half years celibate at this point -- and, she's loving the choice.

The actress revealed she's stopped sleeping with people in the comments of a TikTok post about a new Bumble ad claiming celibacy's not the answer -- which many women say they find offensive.

JF wrote, "2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh" -- which many people reacted to ... congratulating Fox and talking about their own decisions not to have sex.

It may surprise some Fox is choosing abstinence ... remember, before making the jump to acting, she was famously a dominatrix -- getting paid a couple hundred dollars an hour to dominate clients.

That said ... we know not every relationship's about sex with Julia -- who famously dated Kanye West, but claims the two never actually did the deed -- so, perhaps celibacy makes more sense than at an initial glance.

Julia didn't provide a reason for her choice ... but, we recently talked to Craig David about celibacy -- and, he says he's more creative without sex than he's ever been before