Julia Fox Wears Racy Nude-Colored Jumpsuit With Feathers & Face Paint

Julia Fox made one hell of an entrance at the Mugler PFW show Sunday ... rocking a look that only she could pull off, and kinda stealing the spotlight again like it's 2022.

The actress rocked a tight sequined nude-colored jumpsuit that hugged every single curve and left little to the imagination -- but she was covered up a tad bit, some strategically placed fringe white feathers added a little classiness to the whole getup ... FWIW.

Julia didn't just stop at the outfit ... she also wore futuristic silver foiled face paint, giving her outfit an otherworldly edge while her blonde locks were rolled into a nice little bun.

JF was absolutely owning it during her posing sesh, too ... using the Parisian streets as her own catwalk show before heading indoors. Never a dull moment with Julia for Fashion Week, especially when it's in Europe, as we've come to learn in recent years.

Of course, Julia's no stranger to pushing the boundaries with her bold style ... but these daring fashion choices might just be a rite of passage for anyone who's dated Kanye West.

You'll recall ... she didn't go so easy on Ye post-romance ... last year she dropped a bombshell in her memoir, "Down the Drain," claiming he used her as a prop during their whirlwind romance that kicked off at the end of 2021.

Julia didn't mince words ... describing her whole experience with him as hollow and meaningless.

While Kanye's been making headlines with his nearly naked outings with Bianca Censori, Julia's been busy carving out her own path by rebranding herself as a feminist icon. She's been using her socials to dish out advice and champion other women.