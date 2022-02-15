Julia Fox Walks Runway in NYC Fashion Show Post Kanye Break Up

Play video content TMZ.com

No Kanye, no problem!!! That's the attitude Julia Fox is carrying straight into New York Fashion Week where she worked it on a runway ... fresh off her split from the rapper.

Julia slipped into the Laquan Smith Fall/Winter line to do some catwalk modeling Monday night in Lower Manhattan -- and the gig just happened to come a few hours after she and Ye officially broke up.

As you can see in the photo, the "Uncut Gems" star wore a black cut-out dress, paired with statement silver earrings and bangles ... with her hair in a sleek tight bun.

Of course, the show fell on Valentine's Day -- but bae or no bae, it seems Julia already had some big plans in the works. Apparently, the after-party played a few Kanye hits ... but, our sources say, she did not stay for it.

Julia's NYFW catwalk is another thing to add to her portfolio which already included modeling campaigns for Coach and Diesel.

As we've told you, Julia appeared to be unfazed by her break up with Ye ... as we've told you, she went on IG and basically said "she came up" from the short-lived fling and now there's no hard feelings.

Maybe she's got a point -- she was still in the spotlight last night, after all.