Kanye West Sends Kim Kardashian Truck Full of Roses For Valentine's Day

Kanye West clearly thinks he has a shot at reconciling with Kim Kardashian -- despite all signs pointing to a March divorce -- because he just sent a truckload of roses to her home.

Yeezy just posted some pictures of his grand gesture ... and as you can see, it's a black truck with the bed piled high with dozens of pink and red flowers.

Kanye customized the truck to say "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR" along the side panel ... and he also used the phrase for his Instagram post.

You'll recall ... Kanye made a big show of Valentine's Day gifts for Kim when they were still together ... with lots of flowers and even a special performance from legendary saxophonist Kenny G.

But, Kanye and Kim are in the middle of a divorce ... so this V-Day gift is a bit bizarre.

As we reported ... Kim and Pete Davidson already celebrated the occasion ... with a dinner date and a kiss. Kanye's newly single though ... he and Julia Fox are broken up after a whirlwind romance that turned out to be pretty short-lived.