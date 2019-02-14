Kim Kardashian Serenaded By Kenny G, Valentine's Day Gift From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian V-Day Serenade By Kenny G ... Kanye's Thoughtful Gift

Kim Kardashian West is having an unforgettable Valentine's Day ... courtesy of baller hubby Kanye West and the legendary Kenny G!!!

Kanye arranged for the famous saxophonist to serenade his wife with a special V-Day performance in their living room -- sans furniture ... and Kim is loving every minute of it!

Sure, the sweet sounds of Kenny G on the sax are amazing ... but perhaps even more impressive are the dozens and dozens of leafless multi-colored roses filling out the room. Way to go, Ye!

Kim is giving it up to her man for the over-the-top surprise, handing him the best husband award for what she says is one of Kanye's most "thoughtful gifts ever!!!!"

That's a hard act to beat. Lovers, take note.