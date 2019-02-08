Kourtney Kardashian Mona Lisa's Got Nothing on Me ... Louvre It or Hate It?

Kourtney Kardashian Wears 'Mona Lisa' Catsuit From Neck to Toe

Kourtney Kardashian's dialing her fashion all the way back to the Renaissance period ... a shout out to Leonardo da Vinci that may or may not have him rolling in his grave.

The reality star stepped out Friday in NYC wearing this catsuit with the famous image of Mona Lisa plastered from neck to toe. She also flaunted some old-school Doc Martens. So, maybe she's going for a grunge look ... elevated even further by a trench coat.

It's not the first time the Kardashians have upstaged La Gioconda. Remember when Kim and Kris caused a ruckus at the Louvre nearly a decade ago? Contain your mystic smile.