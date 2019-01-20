Kanye to Kim Look, Hun ... 112's Here to Sing for You Live!!!

Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian with Live 112 Serenade

Exclusive Details

Kanye West surprised Kim Kardashian with a live love letter that couldn't have been better delivered than Cupid himself -- so he got the guys who sing in his name to send it.

Kim posted a video to social media Saturday night showing Ye calling her via FaceTime and revealing that he was hanging with none other than R&B group 112 -- who serenaded her with one of their classic hits through the phone ... "Cupid."

It's just Mike and Slim ﻿left who are still together and performing as 112, but two seems to be the magic number for KKW ... 'cause she was ecstatic over the performance. She later tweeted, "You guys have no idea how much that call means to me!!!!! 112 is my favorite group! I literally almost cried! Kourtney and Khloe completely feel me. They love 112 too."

As for why they were with Kanye in the first place, sources familiar with the meet-up tell us Ye's planning on collaborating with the two crooners for new music.

Speaking of Mike and Slim ... we ran into them Friday at the Montage Hotel in Bev Hills, where we asked if there was any chance they'd reunite with Q and Daron anytime soon.

Sounds like the answer is still a hard no, but hey ... you can catch 'em live in concert these days if you're still crazy over them.