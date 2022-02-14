Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Share Kiss on Early Valentine's Dinner Date

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson don't appear to be sweating Kanye's barrage of attacks on social media -- sharing dinner and a kiss together -- the night before Valentine's Day.

The couple hit Cipriani NYC Sunday for dinner, bundled up to brave the cold temps, but did their best to keep each other warm with a little PDA. While Pete and Kim have been together for several months now, the new pic is actually the first time we've seen them kiss in public.

We should note, the two kissed during Kim's appearance on 'SNL' ... but it was all in good fun for an Aladdin skit.

From dinner, we're told Pete and Kim joined some friends -- including LaLa Anthony -- to hit up a Super Bowl party.

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, Kanye continued to take shots at Pete, who he's now nicknamed Skete, telling fans Monday, "IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER."

Not only that, Kanye also addressed his thoughts on Kim, posting, "I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY."