Kanye Calls Pete Davidson a “D**khead”

Kanye West is on a tear again against Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, and this one seems downright hostile.

Kanye just posted a partial pic of a guy who's pretty clearly Pete Davidson, with the caption, "LOOK AT THIS D**KHEAD I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND."

As for the Hillary reference ... Pete has a prominent tattoo of Hillary on his arm.

Kanye has gone back and forth over his feelings toward Kim, the marriage and Pete. Just hours before his most recent posts, he deleted most of his feed again, saving just one -- pleading with God, "PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER"

As you know, Ye has also suggested in one of his songs that he wanted to kick Pete's ass ... and then again on a new single "City of Gods," with Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys.

This makes the Kevin Hart clip we got all the more interesting ... Kev thinks there's no beef to squash between Kanye and Pete. Really?

Kanye wasn't done, posting this about Kid Cudi -- "I WOULD HAVE NEVER ASKED FOR THE LOYALTY IF IT WAS NEVER OFFERED AND I FOUND A COOL PICTURE CAUSE I LOVE CUDI AND ALWAYS WILL BUT DONDA2 IS ABOUT RUNNING BACK IN THAT BURNING HOUSE I RESPECT NOT EVERYONE GONNA BE READY FOR THE SMOKE"

Kanye clearly has beef in this dept. as well, posting earlier ... "Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you know who."