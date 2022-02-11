Kanye West Seemingly Goes After Pete Davidson Again on New Song

Sounds like Kanye West is stuck in the anger stage of breaking up from Kim Kardashian, and he's taking it out on Pete Davidson with a new hint of violence ... in a song, at least.

Ye is featured on Fivio Foreign's new single, "City of Gods", alongside Alicia Keys. Great track ... unless you're Pete because when Ye's verse comes up, intimidation towards Pete comes flying out.

We mean, how else should the 'SNL' star take these lyrics -- "This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin' up to SNL (What?) When I pull up, it's dead on arrival."

Ye even throws some shots towards his estranged wife ... "And if I let 'em have my wife, n****s should thank me ... With this Balenciaga and Balenci' boots and a new blue Yankee."

Kanye disses Pete Davidson on his new song "My Life Was Never Eazy" 😬 pic.twitter.com/4sfmhBPiKK — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 14, 2022 @Kurrco

Don't forget, this isn't the first time he's put his feelings about the couple in lyrics.

In the track "Eazy", he says "God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass."

And, as we first reported, Ye was allegedly spreading rumors last month that Pete has AIDS -- although, sources close to the rapper called that "nonsense".

Ya wanna believe things will get better between the 3 of them ... but for now, Ye seems stuck in lyrical threats mode.