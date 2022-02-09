Kanye Begs to Reunite with Kim & Family as He Flies Commercial at LAX

Kanye West is still openly pining for Kim Kardashian -- and had plenty of time to think about her at the airport ... 'cause it looks like he flew commercial.

The rapper-producer just made his true feelings known once again on Instagram -- screen-grabbing photos of her and their kids featured in a new issue of Vogue she's covering ... while begging higher powers to reunite them all.

Underneath the pics, his caption reads ... "GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER."

Yeah, no doubt about it -- the dude is still very much in love with Kim ... and wants to patch things up, despite all the evidence that that isn't going to happen -- and despite repeated attacks directed at Kim.

Interestingly enough, Kim talks about her divorce in the new issue of US Vogue, released Wednesday, where she graces the cover. Kim says, "For so long, I did what made other people happy, and I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy."

She continues, "And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you."

Like we said, Ye had a lot of time on his hands last night to mull those feelings over, even prior to boarding his latest flight. The reason ... he was acting like a normie at LAX Tuesday evening, and went through TSA before boarding a commercial jet.

It's a surreal sight, especially since KW rolled up in a full-head face-covering ... one which he actually had to remove once it was his turn to step on through. Usually, celebs of his status fly private and/or deal with security checkpoints away from all the crowds ... but not this time.

Seems Ye wanted to be a man of the people on Tuesday -- and now, he clearly wants to be a family man again too.