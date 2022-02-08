Kanye West Parties in L.A. with Travis Scott & New Kim K Look-Alike

Kanye West might have more people in his corner than some anticipated -- including Travis Scott ... and yet ANOTHER Kim K doppelganger.

Ye had a huge get-together Monday night in L.A. with tons of stars coming out for the listening party he held to celebrate his forthcoming album "DONDA 2" -- and the event ended up producing two big stops around town.

First, everyone chowed down at Nobu in Malibu ... with KW walking in wearing a tank top that showed off his toned physique. Not long after that, model Chaney Jones followed him in as well ... and no, you’re not crazy. She's nearly a dead ringer for the rapper’s estranged wife -- from the makeup, down to her outfit.

Anyway, Jones was far from the only person who showed up for Kanye -- like we said, Kylie’s baby daddy also rolled through, standing shoulder to shoulder with Ye on the way out. French Montana was on hand, as was Offset -- and, eventually, they all left for their next destination in West Hollywood.

The gang hit the Nice Guy next, and that's where the party really got started -- with the likes of Drake, Hailey Bieber and even Kendall Jenner rolling through for the good time. Mr. West’s new Kim clone also went, BTW ... although they were never photographed together at any point.

A couple things we can glean from this -- one, it would seem Kanye’s still got mad love and support from some very famous people in Hollywood ... including a good handful who are very much in the Kardashian inner circle -- this even after recent public and ugly spats with Kim.

Second, and perhaps more importantly, it would appear Ye’s moved on to another woman ... or at the very least, roped another one into his orbit.

There was no sign of Julia Fox anywhere here, and there have been rumors they've gone their separate ways. Not just that, but Kanye was apparently seen hanging with Chaney last week too -- so yeah, seems he’s already on to the next.