Kanye West Shades Kim Kardashian Over North West on TikTok

So Kim, Why Are You Putting North on TikTok???

Kanye West seems both surprised and upset over parenting issues as he navigates his divorce from Kim Kardashian ... and the latest dispute erupted over a TikTok video.

Kim posted a TikTok video of her and North West lip-syncing a Rae Sremmurd song, and it didn't sit well with Ye ... having his 8-year-old on the social media platform.

Play video content

He posted, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?"

So, let's unpack ... there's obviously tension between Kim and Kanye over childrearing, and this is not the first eruption. As you recall, Kim threw a birthday party for Chicago last month and Kanye was extremely upset, claiming he wasn't invited. Kim begged to differ and told Kanye he was welcome. Ye showed up and thanked everyone BUT Kim.

There might also be a little shade to her when Kanye says it's his first divorce ... because it's Kim's third. Shade, or just inexperience?

Whatever it is ... it's a super relatable conflict. Co-parenting is the trickiest road to navigate post-divorce.