Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Work Well Under Stress, Conquer Escape Room

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are proving they can work well together under high-pressure, high-stress environments -- no not Kanye's attacks -- acing the escape room!!!

As we reported ... Kim, Pete, Khloe and a group of friends hit up an L.A. escape room Wednesday after a Korean BBQ feast. Folks at 60out Escape Room tell us the group rented out the entire facility from 6 PM to 10 PM -- at a cost of $3,500.

They played both The Orphanage and Time Machine rooms with success -- all escaping in the allotted time ... no easy feat.

Of course, escape rooms come with tons of pressure and stress -- not to say Kim and Pete aren't used to that -- but clearly a good sign in a budding relationship that appears to be getting more serious.

Our sources say Pete's been spending as much time as possible with Kim on the West Coast lately -- even booking gigs in L.A. to maximize their QT.

However, the relationship has come with turbulence ... thanks to Kim's estranged husband, Kanye West.

TMZ broke the story, sources connected to Pete tell us he got a string of calls from concerned mutual friends claiming Kanye was spreading a false rumor he's sick with AIDS.