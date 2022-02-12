Kanye West Brings Kim Kardashian Look-Alike to 'Jeen-Yuhs' Biopic Screening

Play video content TMZ.com

Kanye West showed up Friday night for a screening of the Netflix doc on his life ... and there was no Julia Fox, no Kim Kardashian, but there WAS someone else.

Ye showed up at L.A.'s new hot spot -- Mother Wolf restaurant in L.A. -- with Chaney Jones to watch the Netflix show, "Jeen-Yuhs," who lots of folks say has jacked Kim's look. Lots of celebs showed up for the screening, including DaBaby. Taraji P. Henson, Quavo, Roddy Rich and Jason Lee.

Kanye was chill, wearing a black leather jacket and a hoodie. He took a bunch of photos with guests and chatted everyone up.

As for Chaney ... she wore the Kardashian-esque super-tight great bodysuit, along with gloves, boots and yes, black sunglasses.

Kanye's still waiting for Billy Eilish to apologize for supposedly shading his pal, Travis Scott, at her concert last week. The apology isn't coming, because Billy has talked about stopping the show when someone is in distress long before the Astroworld tragedy. Ye says if she doesn't apologize, he won't headline at Coachella.