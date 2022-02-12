Kanye West Kept Kid Cudi Off 'Donda 2' Over Pete Davidson Friendship

Kanye West appears to be burning more bridges with people he was once close with -- saying that Kid Cudi will not be appearing on his new album ... because of Pete Davidson.

The omission was made crystal clear Saturday, with Ye taking to IG to specifically call out KC and his participation in "Donda 2" -- or a lack thereof, rather -- while attributing it to Cudi's friendship with Kim Kardashian's boyfriend.

Kanye posted a photo of a note he seems to have handwritten on, which reads ... "Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you know who."

He adds ... "We all speak in Billie language now," a clear reference to his recent feud with Billie Eilish, whom he demanded apologize for a perceived shot at Travis Scott. KW's caption is also telling ... he simply added a shrug emoji 🤷🏽‍♂️ to emphasize his point here.

There's been speculation about who will or won't be on "Donda 2" ... because, frankly, a lot has happened since Ye released his OG album of the same name. BTW, Cudi did end up getting featured on a deluxe version of "Donda," but it seems he's been iced out for round 2.

As for Cudi and Pete's history ... they've been buds for a handful of years now, dating back to that time Pete attended a birthday dinner that ended up featuring the likes of Kanye and Timothee Chalamet.

Pete and Cudi have also hung out together even more recently, including at last year's Met Gala ... where they were photographed together during an after-party event.