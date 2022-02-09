Julia Fox on Kanye, Not Concerned About Him Wanting Kim Back

Play video content CALL HER DADDY/SPOTIFY

Julia Fox sounds pretty damn confident about her relationship with Kanye West ... 'cause she's at least saying she isn't concerned about him trying to get back with Kim Kardashian.

Julia was on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast and opened up about past run-ins with the law, sexual fantasies and of course, Ye.

"I'm sure there's still some residual feelings, and that's normal, it's human," Fox said about any lingering feelings he has about his estranged wife. She boasted, "I also know that he's with me now. And that's all that matters."

When asked if they have labels, Fox replied, "I call him my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend." She even had a response for those that doubt their relationship ... "Time will tell, you'll just see,"

Julia was also asked about her preferences when it comes to porn, and she had some specific genres locked and loaded -- “I’m into weirdly, like, partner swapping and then watching, more [foursomes] vibes,” she shared.

Check out the clip, because she even explains why she's into that. Listen up, Ye!!!

On the topic of a future with her BF, Fox says there have been "us" and "we" conversations happening, but a lot of their relationship has been on a whim and last minute.