Julia Fox Talks Drake Romance Rumors and Says They Didn't 'Really' Date

Kanye West's GF Julia Fox is addressing reports that she once dated Drake ... she says "nothing really happened" ... the question, what does "really" mean?

Julia used her "Forbidden Fruits" podcast to address the Drake rumors ... "He's a great guy and a gentleman, and that was it. Nothing really happened, we were just, like, friends hanging out. I wouldn't say that we were dating."

Not hard to read between the lines here ... but it's tricky because of the complicated relationship between Ye and Breezy.

She says when she got together with Kanye, she was an open book ... "Obviously, when I first started speaking to Ye, I told him immediately -- I think on the first day, before it went any further, because I'm just an honest person."

